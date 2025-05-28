Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Bernstein’s 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 28, 2025 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Taiclet - Chairman, President & CEO

Evan Scott - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harned - Sanford Bernstein

Douglas Harned

Okay. Let's get started. I'm Doug Harned, Bernstein's senior global aerospace and defense analyst. I'm thrilled today to again have with us Jim Taiclet, Chairman and CEO of Lockheed Martin; and also Evan Scott, the new Chief Financial Officer at Lockheed Martin. And I know, Evan and Jim, you have maybe a couple of things to say first before we get into the chat.

Jim Taiclet

Yeah. I appreciate it. So just to read off here, statements made today that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see Lockheed Martin's SEC filings, including our 2024 Form 10-K, for a description of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Douglas Harned

Okay. Great. Well, Jim, why don't we start out here with -- you just take us through kind of an overview of what you see at Lockheed Martin as your biggest opportunities and challenges today.

Jim Taiclet

Yeah. Sure, Doug. Thanks for having us. Two big opportunities out of a number of others but -- would be working with the administration to guarantee U.S. air superiority over the next many, many years. And I think we've got some really novel ideas to share and have shared with them on that. And this starts with our first priority, which is the health of the F-35 program. What we suggested is longer-term production and sustainment agreements perhaps, where we could stabilize the