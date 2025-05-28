I rate Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) a Buy for income investors in the higher tax brackets, looking for bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax. The closed-end fund (CEF) is currently trading at a -2.66% discount to
Eaton Vance Municipal Income: Attractive Tax-Equivalent Yield
Summary
- Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust offers monthly income free from federal taxes.
- EVN currently trades at a -2.66% discount to NAV, and boasts strong active management with low expense ratios and diversified holdings.
- The fund outperforms peers and the municipal bond index, delivering superior total returns and consistent dividend growth over the past decade.
- Key risks include rising interest rates and market selloffs, but I remain bullish given potential Fed rate cuts and EVN’s conservative, high-performing management.
- In this article, I show how an investor in the 30%+ tax bracket or higher can benefit from this municipal bond closed end fund.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.