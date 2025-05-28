HP Inc. (HPQ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Orit Keinan-Nahon - Head of Investor Relations

Enrique Lores - President and Chief Executive Officer

Karen Parkhill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Asiya Merchant - Citigroup

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI

David Vogt - UBS

Tim Long - Barclays

Alek Valero - Loop Capital

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 HP Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tina, and I will be your conference moderator for today's call. At this time all participant lines will be in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Orit Keinan-Nahon, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Orit Keinan-Nahon

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to HP's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Enrique Lores, HP's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Karen Parkhill, HP's Chief Financial Officer.

Before handing the call over to Enrique, let me remind you that this call is a webcast and a replay will be available on our website shortly after the call for approximately one year. We posted the earnings release and accompanying slide presentation on our Investor Relations webpage at investor.hp.com.

As always, elements of this presentation are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. For more detailed information, please see disclaimers in the earnings materials relating to forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. For a discussion of some