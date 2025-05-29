Nvidia Is Better Prepared For The Future Than Competitors
Summary
- Nvidia is better prepared for the future than competitors, with unmatched growth, dominant GPU rental market position, and early adaptation beyond Moore's Law.
- Nvidia's revenue growth has far outpaced Intel and AMD, driven by massive deals like Oracle's $40B Blackwell chip order and strong cloud partnerships.
- Innovative practices—like "speed of light" project management, AI-driven chip design, and heavy R&D investment—keep Nvidia ahead of industry peers.
- Despite tariff risks and short-term volatility, Nvidia's growth, margins, and future prospects justify a buy rating for long-term NVDA investors at current valuations.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMZN, CRM, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, TSLA, TSM, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.