PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) once a fast-growing fintech favorite, now trades like a fallen giant, held back by outdated views and fading investor confidence. Six quarters of earnings beats, margin growth, and emanating signs of product-driven rediscovery have done
PayPal: The Sentiment Discount
Summary
- PYPL's discounted valuation reflects sentiment-driven mispricing, as outdated narratives and investor biases overshadow consistent earnings beats and margin expansion.
- Transaction margin dollars grew 7% year-over-year, and branded checkout volume increased 6% on a leap-day adjusted basis.
- Active accounts rose to 436 million, while Venmo TPV surged over 50%, showing renewed engagement across key platforms.
- Despite operational gains, PayPal trades at 12.7x FY26 earnings, far below its historical P/E average near 30.
