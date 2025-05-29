This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Fundsmith’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2025. Please visit our
Tracking Terry Smith's Fundsmith 13F Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
Summary
- Fundsmith’s Q1 2025 13F portfolio value decreased to $21.97B, with 38 holdings and top positions in Meta, Microsoft, Stryker, Philip Morris, and Visa.
- Key moves: new stakes in Intuit and Catalyst Pharma; full exits from PepsiCo and Idex; significant increases in Texas Instruments and Zoetis.
- Major trims in top holdings like Meta, Microsoft, Stryker, Philip Morris, and Visa reflect profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing amid strong long-term performance.
- The portfolio remains concentrated in quality growth names; Terry Smith maintains a disciplined, low-turnover approach focused on compounding and selective adjustments.
