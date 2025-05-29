e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

KC Katten - Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tarang Amin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mandy Fields - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Jungwon Kim - TD Cowen

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler & Co.

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anna Lizzul - Bank of America

Peter Grom - UBS

Sydney Wagner - Jefferies

Mark Altschwager - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

KC Katten

Thank you for joining us today to discuss e.l.f. Beauty's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results. I'm KC Katten, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. With me today are Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We encourage you to tune into our webcast presentation for the best viewing experience, which you can access on our website at investor.elfbeauty.com.

Since many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements, please refer to our earnings release and reports filed with the SEC, where you'll find factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company's presentation today includes information presented on a non-GAAP basis. Our earnings release contains reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP presentation and the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

With that, let me turn the webcast over to Tarang.

Tarang Amin

Thank you, KC, and good afternoon, everyone. Today we will discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results, our approach to fiscal 2026 and today's exciting announcement that we've entered into