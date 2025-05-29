Riskified: Revenue Growth Acceleration Over The Next Few Years

May 28, 2025 10:18 PM ETRiskified Ltd. (RSKD) StockRSKD
Redfox Capital Ideas
489 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • RSKD's 1Q25 results confirm strong growth: revenue up 8% y/y, profitability sustained, and new product adoption accelerating across key segments.
  • The sales pipeline is at record highs, driven by demand for advanced fraud solutions and a platform strategy that is scaling beyond chargeback protection.
  • Customer retention is robust, with 100% top contract renewals and minimal discounting, validating product value and pricing power.
  • Despite near-term margin pressures, I maintain a buy rating as RSKD's growth prospects, product fit, and risk-reward profile remain compelling.

Businesspeople working in the office on stock market exchange data using desktop computer and digital tablet

ilkercelik

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was a buy rating because I believed the growth story remained intact despite the weak share price movement. 1Q25 results reinforced my view. Revenue, profitability, and pipeline trends all showed progress, and

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas
489 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RSKD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RSKD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RSKD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News