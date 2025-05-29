Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Michael Spencer - EVP of Finance and Strategy and IR
Marc Benioff - Chair, CEO and Co-Founder
Robin Washington - Chief Operating and Financial Officer
Miguel Milano - President & Chief Revenue Officer
Srini Tallapragada - President & Chief Engineering Officer
Conference Call Participants
Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley
Brent Thill - Jefferies
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Brad Sills - Bank of America
Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank
Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs
Mark Murphy - JPMorgan
Operator
Welcome to Salesforce First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results Conference Call. All lions have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also, this call is being recorded.
And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mike Spencer, Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Michael Spencer
Thank you. Good afternoon and thanks for joining us today on our fiscal 2026 first quarter results conference call. Our press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our website. Joining me on the call today is Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, and Robin Washington, Chief Operating and Finance Officer. In addition, we also have Srini Tallapragada, President & Chief Engineering and Customer Success Officer, and Miguel Milano, President and Chief Revenue Officer, joining us for the Q&A portion of the call.
Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could change. Should any of these risks materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results or outcomes could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A description of these risks
- Read more current CRM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts