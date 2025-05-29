For me personally, the only downside to owning stock in Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is having to wait so very long for the company to release its quarterly earnings reports. After all, by the time Broadcom releases its Q2FY25 report (due
The Long Wait For Broadcom's 'AI Trifecta' Earnings Report Is Almost Over
Summary
- Broadcom's exceptional 5-year total returns significantly surpass every Mag-7 company, with the exception of NVIDIA.
- That's because AVGO is focused on what I call the "AI Trifecta": high-speed networking, AI specific "XPU" compute engines, and enterprise software to put it all together.
- In my opinion, Broadcom is arguably the #2 vendor of choice when it comes to AI accelerators - again, only behind NVIDIA.
- Broadcom has been the best dividend growth company in the entire S&P500 over the past 10-years and recently added a $10 billion stock buyback plan for this year alone.
- Today, I'll review the company's AI initiatives and give a sneak preview of the Q2 earnings report due out after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th.
