Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) reported the company’s fiscal Q1 results in pre-market hours on the 28th of May. Hollister drove a very successful quarter for the company as the brand’s relevance
Abercrombie & Fitch: Hollister Shines In Q1
Summary
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported a solid start to FY2025. Hollister's surge in brand relevance drove great revenue growth. The brand's resurfacing even caused a sales guidance raise.
- The Abercrombie brand's sales cooled off slightly, but the brand remains healthy.
- Tariff expenses have created an expected headwind in Abercrombie & Fitch's profitability, reflected in the updated FY2025 guidance.
- Despite a strong reaction to the Q1 report, ANF remains undervalued. I estimate 59% upside to $140.5.
