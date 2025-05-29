The Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) seeks to fully replicate and track the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index. The portfolio is created by a market cap weighted approach that includes U.S. large-cap stocks (top
VTV: A Bit Of Growth In Value
Summary
- Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares offers a diversified, blended value approach, outperforming pure value peers and weathering downturns better due to its partial growth exposure.
- The ETF tracks its benchmark with minimal tracking error and maintains sector balance, though it is sensitive to financials and interest rates.
- VTV's reasonable valuations, attractive dividend yield, and lower volatility make it a strong standalone core holding or a stabilizer in growth portfolios.
- Innovation among top holdings and the blended style provide growth opportunities, making VTV a compelling choice in today's uncertain economic environment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.