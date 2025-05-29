This was another rough week for the markets as the S&P 500 closed down -1.85% and the Nasdaq fell -1.51%. The weakness started with Moody's downgrading U.S. debt from Aaa to Aa1 due to large fiscal deficits, which led to a spike in
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 221: $22,100 Allocated, $2,225.40 In Projected Dividends
Summary
- Despite market volatility and macro headwinds, my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continues to deliver strong, growing income and steady capital appreciation.
- I remain focused on building a diversified, income-producing portfolio, reinvesting all dividends, and maintaining strict sector and position limits to mitigate downside risk.
- Recent additions to JEPI, OBDC, and BP reflect my conviction in high-yield opportunities and my belief in energy and financials for the second half of 2025.
- With a 23.53% return on invested capital and a growing dividend snowball, I am confident the portfolio will exceed $2,500 in forward income by year-end.
