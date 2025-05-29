LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) stock caught my interest when looking at it because it's a cyclical stock, likely near a cyclical low with a 9.5% dividend yield. That's not a setup that will last forever. Shares now trade at $57.75 at the time
LyondellBasell: A 9.5% Yield The Market Doesn't Believe In But Should
Summary
- LyondellBasell looks to be near a cyclical low, trading at levels not seen since 2020, with a historically high 9.5% yield and low forward P/E multiples.
- Earnings and EPS estimates have collapsed, with 2025 estimates down 55% in 6 months and no clear bottom yet in petrochemical demand. This is a risk to consider.
- Still, management is executing well - cutting costs, exiting underperforming assets, and prioritizing the dividend.
- Despite weak margins, the dividend looks safe. It was recently raised and is supported by high historical free cash flow, liquidity, and flexible CapEx plans.
- The stock is a cautious Buy. Valuation and risk/reward look compelling, especially for long-term contrarians comfortable with cyclicality and willing to wait through volatility.
