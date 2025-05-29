Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the US, and is making its stock more accessible to retail investors with a 10-for-1 split. The stock is currently trading above $1,100 and will be around $110 after the split. CEO J. Frank Harrison said
Coca-Cola Consolidated Is Dominating Through Local Strength And Innovation
Summary
- Coca-Cola Consolidated's 10-for-1 stock split increases accessibility, reflecting management's confidence in future growth, and broadening its investor base.
- Strong cash flows, robust balance sheet, and investments in operational efficiency support my optimistic outlook, despite short-term headwinds in Q1 2025.
- The company outperforms rivals through local market focus, healthy product innovations, and advanced distribution systems, driving steady revenue and margin expansion.
- Attractive EV/EBITDA valuation, ongoing demand for healthier drinks, and strategic growth initiatives make COKE a compelling long-term investment, despite inflation risks.
