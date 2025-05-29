USFR: A Low-Risk Option

Node Analytica Research
48 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund ETF offers low-risk exposure to floating-rate Treasuries, minimizing interest rate risk and tracking its benchmark closely, minus a small fee drag.
  • The current macro environment supports attractive short-term yields, but anticipated Fed rate cuts by year-end could lower future coupon payments for USFR holders.
  • Strong institutional demand for FRNs and persistent US fiscal deficits may push up yields, potentially benefiting the Fund's future coupons.
  • Despite some more attractive alternatives, USFR remains a solid, highly liquid, credit-risk-free holding; I recommend holding or short-term buying for portfolio stability.

Cheque del Tesoro del Gobierno de los Estados Unidos con billete de cien dólares.

MargJohnsonVA/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) investment vehicle is an ETF that seeks to replicate the performance, before expenses, of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Floating Rate Bond Index. It is composed of floating-rate U.S. Treasury bonds, with coupons that

This article was written by

Node Analytica Research
48 Followers
Node Analytica is a macro - onchain research firm whose founders have developed systematic investment strategies in the digital assets market in order to generate competitive and uncorrelated investment returns for institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USFR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USFR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USFR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News