Khaveen Investments is a global Investment Advisory Firm dedicated to serving the investment needs of clients worldwide including high-net-worth individuals, corporations, associations, and institutions. We provide comprehensive services ranging from market and security research to business valuation and wealth management. Our flagship Macroquantamental Hedge Fund maintains a diversified portfolio with exposure to hundreds of investments across various asset classes, geographies, sectors, and industries. We employ a multifaceted investment approach that integrates top-down and bottom-up analysis, blending three core strategies: global macro, fundamental, and quantitative. Our core expertise lies in disruptive technologies that are reshaping the landscape of modern industries including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous and Electric Vehicles, FinTech, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT).www.khaveen.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.