Birkenstock: Demand Momentum Showed No Signs Of Slowing Down
Summary
- Birkenstock delivered strong 2Q25 results, beating guidance with broad-based growth in both volume and pricing, and raised its FY25 outlook.
- Demand remains robust, supported by high full-price realization, strong order books, and successful product diversification, especially in closed-toe silhouettes.
- DTC momentum is accelerating, loyalty membership is growing rapidly, and new stores are ramping up quickly, indicating significant growth headroom.
