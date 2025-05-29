Historic Market Uncertainty Meets $7 Trillion Debt Wall: What Comes Next For The S&P 500

Knox Ridley
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • We think this is a mistake for investors positioning for the remainder of 2025. Instead, we will continue to let the markets tell us what is to come.
  • It would not only be the first bear market bounce that exceeded the 61.8% retracement level, but it would be the first bear market to exceed the 76.4% retracement level.
  • Data from LSEG I/B/E/S as of May 16 placed the S&P 500’s Q1 2025 blended EPS growth rate at 14.3% YoY, with 92% of companies reporting.
  • Bonds appear to be setting up for a breakdown, not a breakout. In other words, investors should expect rates to go higher while the U.S. has to refinance $7 trillion (due now) of its $9.2 trillion in maturing debt this year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Insider Network. Learn More »

Group of confident business people point to graphs and charts to analyze market data, balance sheet, account, net profit to plan new sales strategies to increase production capacity.

David Gyung

It is easy to draw on one’s emotional bias and therefore build a believable case for what the market will do next. We think this is a mistake for investors positioning for the remainder of 2025. Instead, we will continue

We offer tech sector coverage that combines fundamentals and technicals. After recommending a stock, we provide entries and exits.

Our cumulative returns are 131% and a lead over institutional technology portfolios by as much as 157% since inception.

We are the only retail team featured regularly in Tier 1 media, such as Fox, CNBC, TD Ameritrade and more.

Our services include an automated hedge, portfolio of 10+ positions, broad market analysis, deep-dives, real-time trade alerts PLUS a weekly webinar every Thursday at 4:30 pm Eastern.

Read More

This article was written by

Knox Ridley
2.54K Followers

Knox Ridley began consulting on portfolios in 2007 and is an experienced growth investor in both bull and bear markets, which is hard to find these days. As the portfolio manager of the Tech Insider Network, he beat the top-performing funds on Wall Street in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. His real-time trade notifications to premium subscribers have garnered 27 entries with over 100% gains. Knox began his career as an ETF wholesaler in 2007 before becoming a portfolio consultant for large RIAs, FAs, and Institutional accounts. He is very keen on macro trends and is trained in Fibonacci Trading, Elliott Wave theory, as well as Gann Cycles. He also uses classical technical analysis to manage risk and identify great risk/reward setups. Knox is known for increasing and decreasing allocations for record-breaking returns.

After weathering the Great Financial Crisis, Knox is especially strong in risk management. This helps Premium Members at the Tech Insider Network participate in the upside of tech stocks while protecting themselves on the downside. For decades, Knox has seen the inexperienced gain large amounts and then lose large amounts. He is diligent in dedicating this time to share what he knows about risk management on the forum, through real-time trade notifications and in weekly webinars. You will not find a more grounded and accessible Fund manager who is willing to share his daily moves as he seeks to beat Wall Street for years to come. The Tech Insider Network was officially launched on May 9th, 2020 and his portfolio performance illustrates his ability to compete with the best Funds on Wall Street.

Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
COMP:IND
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News