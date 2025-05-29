Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core

Global X ETFs
Summary

  • Many index-based core equity strategies have changed meaningfully over time, resulting in greater exposure to foreign revenues, increased concentration in fewer stocks, and higher volatility.
  • Investing in indexes like the S&P 500 does not ensure that revenue is derived in the U.S.
  • But simple revenue and quality screens can reduce exposure to foreign revenues, potentially allowing investors to better target U.S. economic strength.
  • Factor-based strategies focused on areas like momentum reversals or quality metrics like cash flow can help reduce portfolio volatility while not losing out on potential upside.

POINT

inomasa/iStock via Getty Images

Financial markets seem to be embracing a sense of relief and normalcy with the global trade conflict on hold, despite U.S. tariffs at around 10% on most trading partners and 30% on China.1 Markets

