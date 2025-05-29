Shares of F&G Annuities & Life (FG) have been a disappointing performer over the past year, losing over 20% of their value. Problems began in March when the company surprisingly issued equity, sending shares lower. A weaker than expected Q1 exacerbated the situation
F&G Annuities & Life: Extremely Cheap Despite Damaged Credibility
Summary
- F&G shares have underperformed due to a surprise equity issuance and weak Q1 results, raising doubts about management's strategy and near-term earnings power.
- Q1 earnings missed expectations, with disappointing investment spreads, lower sales, and ongoing headwinds from reduced policy surrenders and alternative asset underperformance.
- Despite these setbacks, F&G maintains a conservative liability profile, high-quality investment portfolio, and a secure dividend, trading at a significant discount-to-book value.
- While investor confidence is shaken, I see 25% upside as temporary pressures fade, making F&G a patient buy for value-oriented investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.