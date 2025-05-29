PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the first quarter amid a massive trade spat between the U.S. and China that negatively impacted the company’s e-Commerce platform. While Pinduoduo obviously has exposure to this tariff conflict through ownership of Temu, recent signs
PDD Holdings: Sell-Off Creates Big Opportunity
Summary
- Pinduoduo's Q1'25 earnings missed expectations, due to U.S.-China trade tensions, but I view this as a temporary setback only.
- Recent tariff pauses and ongoing negotiations suggest trade relations will normalize, benefiting Pinduoduo's international growth, especially via Temu.
- Pinduoduo remains profitable and trades at a discount to the industry group, offering compelling long-term value, with a forward P/E below 8.0X.
- Despite trade war risks, I recommend buying the dip, as the current uncertainty is likely short-lived and the stock is attractively valued.
