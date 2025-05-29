Yields Are Back On The Menu

May 29, 2025 6:35 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Financial Sense
4.09K Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • At the most fundamental level, stock prices are derived from expectations about future earnings. A company’s valuation is typically expressed as a multiple of its earnings, such as the P/E ratio.
  • One of the most direct threats to high stock valuations is rising interest rates, especially those on long-dated Treasury securities like the 10-year yield.
  • Gold has been asserting its role as a safe-haven asset amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
  • Given the layered complexity of today’s market environment, what should investors be watching?

Planning and strategy financial portfolio and assets manager analyzing . Financial and banking

Maximusnd

By Ryan J. Puplava, CMT, CTS, CES

Valuations, Earnings, and the Pressure of Rising Rates

The stock market is a complex machine powered by investor sentiment, corporate earnings, fiscal health, and macroeconomic conditions. Right now, all four of these engines are being tested. From

This article was written by

Financial Sense
4.09K Followers
Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAPR--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ - April
BAUG--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August
BJUL--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
BJUN--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ - June
BMAR--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ - March
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News