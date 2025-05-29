Tariffs Will Have Their Day In Court

Blocked (for now)

Were President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs legal? Apparently not, according to a three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of International Trade. It means that most of Trump's hefty levies - including fentanyl-based ones on Canada, Mexico and China - cannot go into effect, taking away one of his quickest negotiating tools to govern trade. While stocks continue to applaud the latest pause in tariffs (TACO trade?), the White House submitted an immediate appeal to the ruling and was given 10 days to issue new orders based on the permanent injunction.



Backdrop: In April, Trump cited a 1977 law - the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) - to set 10% duties on all imports, with even higher percentages for countries that had higher trade deficits with the U.S. IEEPA has been used in recent decades to implement sanctions or commerce controls for threats that can constitute a national emergency, while trade authority continued to be relinquished by Congress. Trump has argued that trade deficits constitute a "national emergency," which is at the root of all international trade talks currently taking place with the U.S.



"An unlimited delegation of tariff authority would constitute an improper abdication of legislative power to another branch of government... That use is impermissible not because it is unwise or ineffective, but because [federal law] does not allow it," the judges wrote in response to lawsuits filed by the Liberty Justice Center and a group of 12 attorneys general from Democratic states. "The judicial coup is out of control," responded White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, while Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai declared, "It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency."



What's next: Industry-specific tariffs on cars, steel and aluminum will remain in place given that those were instituted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. For the other tariffs, the White House will likely continue appealing the case to the Supreme Court, or could impose more "restricted" tariffs in the meantime. The administration might also pursue the levies under other legal frameworks like Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which was the basis of China-based tariffs during Trump's first term in office.