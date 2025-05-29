† Inception date of the Fund was September 30, 2009. Annualized performance since inception of the Mutual Fund (3/30/12) was 4.2% for RLSIX. The performance quoted herein represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance quoted for periods prior to March 30, 2012 is that of RiverPark Opportunity Fund, LLC (the “Predecessor Fund”). The inception date of the Predecessor Fund was September 30, 2009. The performance of the Predecessor Fund includes the deduction of actual fees and expenses, which were higher than the fees and expenses charged to the Fund. Although the Fund is managed in a materially equivalent manner to its predecessor, the Predecessor Fund was not a registered mutual fund and was not subject to the same investment and tax restrictions as the Fund. Performance shown for periods greater than one year are annualized. The Contribution numbers set forth above are produced by RiverPark Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s adviser, in accordance with generally accepted standards in the industry. Contribution is shown gross of management fees and expenses and is geometrically linked on a monthly basis. Contribution is not an exact science and different methodologies may produce different results. * Where applicable, the exposures are delta-adjusted and are computed by averaging the exposures of each month-end within each period. To determine if the Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information may be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 888.564.4517, or by visiting the website at www.riverparkfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual fund investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. The use of leverage may accelerate the velocity of potential losses. Furthermore, the risk of loss from a short sale is unlimited because the Fund must purchase the shorted security at a higher price to complete the transaction and there is no upper limit for the security price. The use of options, swaps and derivatives by the Fund has the potential to increase significantly the Fund’s volatility. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its stated objectives. This material represents the portfolio manager’s opinion and is an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular. Standard and Poor’s 500 Total Return Index is a capitalization-weighted index of 500 stocks. The index is designed to measure performance of the broad domestic economy through changes in the aggregate market value of 500 stocks representing all major industries. Morningstar Long/Short Equity Category portfolios hold sizeable stakes in both long and short positions in equities and related derivatives. Some funds that fall into this category will shift their exposure to long and short positions depending on their macro outlook or the opportunities they uncover through bottom-up research. Some funds may simply hedge long stock positions through exchange-traded funds or derivatives. The Russell 1000 Growth Total Return Index measures the performance of those Russell 1000 companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The S&P 500 Total Return Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index generally representative of large companies in the U.S. stock market and based on price changes and reinvested dividends. Morningstar Large Growth portfolios invest primarily in big U.S. companies that are projected to grow faster than other large-cap stocks. Index returns are for illustrative purposes only and do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs, or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an Index. The RiverPark funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., One Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456 which is not affiliated with RiverPark Advisors, LLC or their affiliates.