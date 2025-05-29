Capital Markets: Shaping And Scaling The Future

  • Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist at Principal Asset Management, participated on a panel at this year’s Milken Institute Global Conference that tackled the transformation of global capital markets amid persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and tariff-driven uncertainty.
  • Although an economic slowdown is likely, we still don’t anticipate a recession as corporate and household balance sheets look strong, and the last decade shows that policymakers are eager to step in at the first sign of trouble.
  • Many investors are looking at Europe, suggesting that this could be the moment to create multinational giants or at least larger companies that might appeal to investors.

Businessman interacting with holographic financial charts

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

