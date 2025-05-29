The total market capitalization of new homes sold in the United States dipped slightly in April 2025. Political Calculations' initial estimate of the time-shifted trailing twelve-month average of the total value of new homes sold during the month is $28.22
New Home Sales Showing Signs Of Reversing Downtrend
Summary
- The total market capitalization of new homes sold in the United States dipped slightly in April 2025.
- Political Calculations' initial estimate of the time-shifted trailing twelve-month average of the total value of new homes sold during the month is $28.22 billion.
- The transition from a falling to a flat trendline in the trailing twelve-month averages comes as the reported number of new home sales surged in April 2025.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!