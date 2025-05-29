Manulife Financial: Asia Engine Drives Steady Growth
Summary
- Manulife's Q1'25 results confirm strong growth in Asia and Wealth & Asset Management, with robust APE sales and disciplined expense management driving margin outperformance.
- The company maintains a healthy balance sheet, high capital returns to shareholders, and attractive valuation metrics, supporting a continued bullish outlook.
- Strategic focus on asset-light, high-growth segments and de-risking legacy businesses positions MFC for sustainable, long-term growth and resilience to market cycles.
- Risks include trade uncertainty and increased competition in Asia, but Manulife's capital flexibility and digital transformation underpin confidence in its long-term investment case.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFC:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.