Phillip Morris's Undeniable Market Leadership Comes At Too Great A Cost

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.83K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • PM's market leadership in the tobacco market across combustible and smoke-free approaches has been well rewarded indeed, as observed in the premium valuations and inflated stock prices.
  • These have been well supported by the growing net revenues, the expanding shipment volumes, and the richer adj operating margins, significantly aided by the US FDA approval for ZYN.
  • This is on top of the rich cash flow story, with PM's dividend remaining safe despite the management's intensified US-based capex thus far.
  • Even so, it goes without saying that PM may be overly expensive here, worsened by the drastically higher short interest volumes, offering interested investors a minimal margin of safety.
  • We shall further discuss our downgraded rating in detail.

Man Navigating Finances

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

PM's Rally Has Occurred Overly Fast & Furious - Minimal Margin Of Safety

We previously covered Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) in March 2025, discussing how its premium valuations had been justified by the recent

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.83K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News