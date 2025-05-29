eVTOL Showdown: Joby Vs. Archer Vs. The Rest - Who To Bet On
Summary
- Joby leads Archer in certification, manufacturing, hybrid drive train, and autonomy, making it the clear operational frontrunner in the eVTOL sector.
- Archer's recent share price outperformance is unjustified given its lagging progress, lack of piloted flights, and rollback of certification timelines.
- Joby has robust manufacturing partnerships, global route plans, and sufficient cash runway, while Archer faces dilution and uncertainty in execution.
- I remain skeptical of Archer's claims and maintain my long position in Joby, expecting Archer's price premium to unwind soon.
