eVTOL Showdown: Joby Vs. Archer Vs. The Rest - Who To Bet On

Stephen Tobin
Summary

  • Joby leads Archer in certification, manufacturing, hybrid drive train, and autonomy, making it the clear operational frontrunner in the eVTOL sector.
  • Archer's recent share price outperformance is unjustified given its lagging progress, lack of piloted flights, and rollback of certification timelines.
  • Joby has robust manufacturing partnerships, global route plans, and sufficient cash runway, while Archer faces dilution and uncertainty in execution.
  • I remain skeptical of Archer's claims and maintain my long position in Joby, expecting Archer's price premium to unwind soon.

Group of mechanics wearing facemasks at work while doing an inspection on a helicopter

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Joby (JOBY) and Archer (ACHR) have emerged as the front-runners in the race to bring air taxi services to the US and much of the Western world. The market is a

Stephen Tobin
I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JOBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am also long Ehang and may buy EVTL in the future

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

