I started covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Seeking Alpha on April 1st — one day before the now-infamous “liberation day.” Great timing, right? Despite a brief period of further price correction, the Buy thesis has played
Nvidia Q1 Earnings: Solid Print, Reduced Risk
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation delivered a better-than-expected quarter, with strong revenue and margin guidance despite the China export setback and inventory write-down.
- Gross margins are rebounding, ex-China revenue is outperforming, and the China revenue problem is now behind us, de-risking the stock.
- Growth drivers include sovereign AI infrastructure buildouts and the shift to inference, with Blackwell and networking segments showing strong momentum.
- Valuation remains attractive with PEG below 1 and P/E multiples under historical averages. I am maintaining my buy rating on NVDA stock.
