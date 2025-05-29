Navigator Holdings: Possibly The Cheapest Valuation In The Company's History

Ronald Ferrie
3.29K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Navigator Holdings delivered strong Q1 EBITDA, driven by record time charter rates and resilient performance despite terminal headwinds.
  • The stock trades at a decade-low valuation, even as profitability and balance sheet strength are at all-time highs, prompting a $50M share buyback.
  • Consistent EBITDA, ongoing deleveraging, and share repurchases make NVGS more attractive today than at any point in recent history.
  • Primary risks remain the potential for vessel oversupply, but the current order book dynamics are favorable; I reiterate my BUY rating for NVGS.

Sale Concept, Percent Sign, Price Discount on Speech Bubble

akinbostanci

Thesis

In Q1, Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) reported another quarter of consistent performance, generating $72.8 million in EBITDA. This strong performance was mainly attributed to record time charter rates for the company’s vessels which exceeded $30,000/d for the first time in over

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie
3.29K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News