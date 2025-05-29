BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) leverages artificial intelligence to provide technology that helps organizations make faster and more informed decisions by analyzing complex data and producing actionable insights. It mainly focuses on areas critical to national security and
BigBear.ai: Growth Is Far Too Slow To Justify Its Valuation
Summary
- BigBear.ai remains unprofitable, with only marginal revenue growth and continued operating losses, despite its AI and defense sector focus.
- The stock is not cheap historically or relative to peers, with significant share dilution and an aggressive 5.7x revenue multiple.
- Cash reserves provide short-term stability, but long-term debt and negative tangible book value limit financial flexibility.
- I recommend selling BBAI. Better AI growth opportunities exist, and BBAI is not a true 'buy low' candidate at current levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.