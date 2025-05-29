TLT: 5% Yield Now Outpaces Equity Earnings Yield, With Higher Term Premium Embedded
Summary
- TLT's recent sharp selloff has priced in some fiscal deficit concerns, with 2-20 yield spread widening to 100 bps, indicating the current yield has embedded higher term premium.
- TLT has reached a 5% yield, surpassing the S&P 500's 4.7% earnings yield due to the recent V-shaped rebound in the equity market, as the market priced out recession risk in 2025.
- With yields nearing the 5.25%–5.5% resistance range, dip buyers may step in as cooling inflation makes further Fed hikes unlikely.
- If long-end yields rise further, bond vigilantes could step in, capping the rally, as Trump is unlikely to tolerate significantly higher yields.
- A potential cut in JGB issuance could prompt a reallocation of safe haven assets from Japan to U.S. Treasuries, resulting in a bull flattening of the yield curve and benefiting TLT.
