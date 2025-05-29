In March 2025, the FDA approved Vutrisiran for transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Vutrisiran is an RNA interference drug targeting the production of transthyretin in the liver. In ATTR-CM, the unregulated production of transthyretin led to its deposition in
Why Alnylam Could Outperform In The Transthyretin Amyloidosis With Cardiomyopathy Field
Summary
- Vutrisiran, recently FDA-approved for ATTR-CM, offers strong efficacy and a favorable safety profile compared to competitors Tafamidis and Acoramydis.
- Its quarterly subcutaneous administration and Medicare Part B coverage provide significant convenience and financial advantages for patients over daily oral alternatives.
- ATTR-C is a large, underdiagnosed market expected to grow, allowing Vutrisiran to capture a large market share.
- While expecting positive outcomes in the stock price, we believe Alnylam is currently fairly valued.
