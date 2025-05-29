In my prior Seeking Alpha coverage of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT), I've been bearish of the stock and primarily cited valuation and lack of business growth as major concerns for shareholders. While the stock
Trump Media & Technology: 'Strategic Bitcoin Reserve' Growth Likely A Distant Dream (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I'm upgrading DJT from 'sell' to 'hold' due to its recent $2.5 billion Bitcoin treasury announcement.
- Despite my prior bearish stance, DJT's valuation concerns remain, but the Bitcoin move introduces a new angle that could limit the stock's downside.
- A fresh bidder with $2.5 billion in ammo is perhaps wonderful for Bitcoin's short-term price potential. But there is a downside to this announcement, in my view.
- It would seem to now be politically impossible for the current Congress or administration to meaningfully grow a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, so long as it would benefit POTUS financially.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, STRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.