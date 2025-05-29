Kraft Heinz At 4-Year Lows: High Yield, Low Drama

Vittorio Bertolini
268 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Kraft Heinz offers bond-like stability, trading near 4-year lows despite resilient cash flows and a shareholder-friendly capital return strategy.
  • At a sub-10 P/E, investors receive a 6% dividend, 1.5% buybacks, and modest book value growth, totaling nearly 10% annual yield.
  • Potential asset sales and buybacks at depressed valuations could further unlock value, making KHC a compelling low-volatility, high-income play.
  • With strong institutional backing and mean-reversion potential, KHC is positioned as a long-term compounder worth holding for the next decade.

Currency trader on video call from his home office

Alistair Berg

Kraft Heinz: A Bond-Like Proxy Hiding in Plain Sight

There are moments in markets when a business is priced not for ruin, but simply for boredom. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) may be such a case — an investment that

This article was written by

Vittorio Bertolini
268 Followers
If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KHC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KHC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KHC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News