Nvidia: Don't Worry About Margins
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation delivered outstanding Q1 FY26 results, beating top and bottom line estimates and demonstrating strong growth in Data Center revenues and free cash flow.
- Nvidia's business fundamentals remain robust with rapid free cash flow growth, outpacing competitors like AMD.
- Nvidia's margins dropped off, however, due to impairment charges related to H20 export restrictions. Nvidia has said that it plans to restore mid-70% margins by the end of the year.
- The recent valuation draw-down, driven by market fears and chip export restrictions, has created an attractive long-term buying opportunity at just 24X forward earnings.
- Despite short term export risks, continued enterprise AI GPU demand reinforce my strong buy rating for NVDA shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.