Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Q2 2025 - Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Weiss - SVP, IR

Victor Dodig - President & CEO

Rob Sedran - CFO

Frank Guse - Chief Risk Officer

Shawn Beber - Senior EVP & Group Head of US Region

Harry Culham - Capital Markets, Global Asset Management & Enterprise Strategy

Hratch Panossian - Personal & Business Banking, Canada

Susan Rimmer - Commercial Banking & Wealth Management

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity

John Akin - Jefferies

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Mike Rizvanovic - Scotiabank

Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities

Doug Young - Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the CIBC Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Geoff Weiss, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Geoff Weiss

Thank you, and good morning. We will begin this morning's presentation with opening remarks from Victor Dodig, our President and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Rob Sedran, our Chief Financial Officer; and Frank Goose, our Chief Risk Officer. Also on the call today are a number of our Group Heads, including Shawn Beber, US Region, Hratch Panossian, Personal and Business Banking Canada and Susan Rimmer, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Canada. They're all available to take questions following the prepared remarks.

We have a hard stop at 08:30 and would like to give everyone a chance to participate. So we ask that you please limit your questions to one and re queue in the Q and A. We'll make ourselves available after the call for any follow