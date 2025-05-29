I'm Not Betting Against Trump: Initiating Trump Media With A Buy

The Techie
1.88K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • I'm initiating a buy on Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. due to its oversold technical setup and potential for a near-term bounce as sentiment stabilizes.
  • Despite limited fundamentals and high volatility, I see the stock's current price as an attractive entry, especially with support at $19-$20.
  • Trump Media's pivot to Bitcoin and blockchain, while risky, aligns with its core audience and could create new monetization opportunities.
  • Valuation is speculative, but with sentiment so low, I believe a rebound is likely, and I recommend adding during the current weakness.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on DJT stock and why I see more upside ahead.

Handcrafted figurines of famous people from all over the world, for sale in the Christmas market in Naples, Italy.

Gennaro Leonardi

Investment thesis: Technical analysis

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT), President Donald Trump’s media company, has been among the worst-performing stocks after the April dip: the stock is down over 37% year to date, which is precisely why

This article was written by

The Techie
1.88K Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DJT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DJT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News