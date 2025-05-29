HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) is the global leader in manufacturing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. Their products are offered at a discounted price compared to the original equipment manufacturers (OEM). Due to its compelling
HEICO: King Of Generic Aircraft Parts And Components - Initiate With Buy
Summary
- Initiating HEICO Corporation with a Buy rating and a fair value of $332 per share, driven by strong structural growth in Flight Support Group.
- HEICO's value proposition—low-cost, FAA-approved replacement parts—positions it to gain market share as airlines focus on cost control post-pandemic.
- Strategic acquisitions, including the value-accretive Wencor deal, expand HEICO’s product offerings and geographic reach, supporting sustained double-digit growth.
- HEICO’s disciplined pricing, robust balance sheet, and operational synergies from M&A underpin my confidence in continued margin expansion and market outperformance by HEI shares.
