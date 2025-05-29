Italian confidence data is proving volatile as of late, likely affected by shifts in the US tariff story and both its direct and collateral effects. The May release fits this picture. Data collected by Istat shows that
Italian Business And Consumer Confidence Rebound In May
Summary
- Italian confidence data is proving volatile as of late, likely affected by shifts in the US tariff story and both its direct and collateral effects.
- The confidence improvement in the manufacturing domain was more muted, confirming the picture of an ongoing manufacturing soft patch.
- These latest developments align with the overall picture of decelerating – but still positive – GDP growth in the second quarter.
