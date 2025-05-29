Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mollie O'Brien - Head of Investor Relations
Corie Barry - Chief Executive Officer
Matt Bilunas - Chief Financial Officer
Jason Bonfig - Senior Executive Vice President, Customer Offerings and Fulfillment

Conference Call Participants

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Securities
Michael Baker - DA Davidson
Greg Melich - Evercore ISI
Loren Eng - Morgan Stanley
Peter Keith - Piper Sandler
Steven Zaccone - Citi
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Best Buy's First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for playback and will be available by approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference call over to Mollie O'Brien, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mollie O'Brien

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Corie Barry, our CEO; Matt Bilunas, our CFO; and Jason Bonfig, our Senior Executive Vice President of Customer Offering and Fulfillment.

During the call today, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and an explanation of why these non-GAAP financial measures are useful can be found in this morning's earnings release, which is available on our website, investors.bestbuy.com.

Some of the statements we will make today are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may address the financial condition, business initiatives, growth plans, investments, and expected performance of the company and are subject to risks

