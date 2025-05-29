Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Presents at Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Neil Chapman - SVP

Conference Call Participants

Bob Brackett - Bernstein

Bob Brackett

Good morning, Bob Brackett at Bernstein here. I am Bernstein's Energy and Transition Senior Analyst. Welcome to the second day of the 41st Strategic Decisions Conference. We are not expecting a fire drill, so if you hear the fire alarm, please take it seriously. Your primary exit is directly to the left of me where I'm pointing now. If for whatever reason that is blocked, you will go out the door to the right. There's a second exit right here. Both take you down to the street. You'll exit and wait for further instructions.

This is your fireside chat. You'll see on the screen behind me, and once these slides come off, a QR code that will take you to an app that allows you to ask questions. Please ask questions. There they are. You'll see that after Neil presents a bit. They'll come up to the iPad in front of me. I will look at them, organize them, and continue the conversation. As I wait for your questions, we'll structure this like a pyramid principle.

We'll start by talking about macro. We'll move on to talk about strategic issues, financial strategy issues, and then move into operations. That's where we're heading.

With that, I will sit and I will introduce Neil Chapman, Senior Vice President at Exxon Mobil, who will walk us through a few slides before we start chatting.

Neil Chapman

Yes. Good morning, everybody. I'm not going to spend a long time on the slides. We'll get into Q&A rather quickly. But I do want to spend just a little bit of time for the folks who are not so familiar