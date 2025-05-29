John Hancock Multimanager 2015 Lifetime Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The John Hancock Multimanager 2015 Lifetime Portfolio Fund outperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, benefiting from diversified asset allocation and underweighting U.S. large-cap growth stocks.
  • Rotation away from U.S. growth and tech stocks toward value, international, and real assets aided performance amid trade policy and inflation uncertainty.
  • We maintain a steady, balanced approach focused on diversification, fundamentals, and valuations, rather than reacting to short-term market headlines.
  • The portfolio is well-positioned for a range of market outcomes, with flexibility to adjust and capitalize on volatility as conditions evolve.

Hands of someone wondering whether to save or invest money

takasuu

Highlights

  • The first quarter marked a reversal of the trends in place during 2024, with a poor showing for U.S. growth stocks but stronger returns for most other asset categories.
  • The John Hancock Multimanager 2015 Lifetime Portfolio (

This article was written by

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
A company of Manulife Investment Management, John Hancock Investment Management serves investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About JLBAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JLBAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JLBAX
--
JLBGX
--
JLBHX
--
JLBJX
--
JLBOX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News