It's been a difficult year for bond (NASDAQ:TLT) bulls like me. My expectations were set fairly low - a rally to $100 in TLT was my upside target - but this is starting to look increasingly distant, and positive drivers seem few and
What This Bull Got Wrong About Bonds
Summary
- My bullish thesis on TLT has unraveled as tariffs and fiscal policy failed to slow growth or support bonds as expected.
- The reversal of tariffs, persistent deficits, and the "Big Beautiful Bill" have all contributed to a deteriorating outlook for bonds.
- Near-term recovery for TLT looks unlikely. I am reducing my position and waiting for a capitulation or clear reversal before adding.
- Long term, I still see potential for TLT to reach $100, but only after further downside and more attractive entry points.
