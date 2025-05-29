Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Luke Long - Vice President, Investor Relations

Daniel Heaf - Chief Executive Officer

Eva Boratto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets

Matthew Boss - J.P. Morgan

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Jonna Kim - TD Cowen

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Sydney Wagner - Jefferies

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Good morning. My name is Melissa and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Bath & Body Works First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn the call over to Luke Long, Vice President of Invest Relations. Luke, you may begin.

Luke Long

Good morning and welcome to Bath & Body Works first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Daniel Heaf, Chief Executive Officer; and Eva Boratto, Chief Financial Officer. In addition to this call and this morning's press release, we've posted a slide presentation on our website that summarizes the information in these prepared remarks in addition to providing some related facts and figures regarding our operating performance and guidance.

As a reminder, some of the comments today may include forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. For factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors in Bath & Body Works 2024 Form 10-K. Today's call also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's press release and supplemental materials for important disclosures regarding