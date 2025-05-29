Since inception, our focus on artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and application has yielded significant outperformance for the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AGIX). Starting from AGIX's inception date (July 17, 2024), AGIX has delivered an 18.07% total return compared
How AGIX's Low Nasdaq 100 Overlap Unlocked AI-Driven Outperformance
Summary
- Starting from AGIX's inception date, AGIX has delivered an 18.07% total return compared to the Nasdaq 100 Index at 8.34%.
- After a volatile period of tariff noise, AGIX has risen 22.59% over the last month.
- Among the 45 companies included in AGIX, 36 outpaced the Nasdaq 100, and 10 companies delivered gains above 35%.
About AGIX ETF
