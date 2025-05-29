Following the Q1 release of Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF) (OTCPK:TLPFY), we are back to comment on the market leader in the outsourced customer experience. Our buy rating was supported by 1) a more Specialized Services company with higher
Teleperformance: Supportive Momentum Ongoing And AI Upside
Summary
- We maintain a Strong Buy on Teleperformance, driven by resilient growth in Specialized Services, AI upside, and the market's underappreciation of Majorel’s strategic value.
- Q1 results exceeded expectations, driven by solid sales momentum, and 2025 guidance supports our positive outlook.
- AI adoption is a tailwind, not a threat — recent Klarna developments and new partnerships strengthen Teleperformance’s hybrid human/AI value proposition.
- Valuation remains highly attractive at under 5x EBITDA and 6x P/E, with double-digit FCF yield and ongoing buybacks.
