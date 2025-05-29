TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) slashed its dividend in the third quarter of 2024 and since then, the business development company has exhibited softening dividend payout metrics, which could put even the lower dividend at risk again of a second
TriplePoint Venture Growth: 18% Dividend Yield Is A Red Flag (Downgrade)
Summary
- TriplePoint Venture Growth's dividend coverage has weakened further after a 2024 cut, with payout ratios again exceeding 100%, raising the risk of another reduction.
- Persistent high non-accruals and continuous investment losses have eroded net asset value by 38% since Q4 2021, reflecting poor credit quality.
- TPVG trades at a steep 22% discount to NAV, signaling heightened investor concern over dividend sustainability and portfolio performance.
- Given the deteriorating fundamentals and elevated risk, I downgrade TPVG to 'Hold' and caution that a second dividend cut is likely.
